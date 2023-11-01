Get Ready to Celebrate the Holidays with Mariah Carey!

The holiday season is officially here, and there’s no one better to kick it off than the iconic Mariah Carey. Known as the “Queen of Christmas,” Carey has become synonymous with the festive season, and she’s back to spread joy once again.

In a magical new video, Carey announces the arrival of Christmas in her own unique style. The video starts with a countdown to midnight on Halloween, setting the perfect transition into the holiday season. As the clock strikes midnight, a vault opens to reveal Carey encased in a block of ice. With the help of four Halloween-clad individuals armed with hairdryers, she is freed from her icy prison. As she emerges, Carey joyfully proclaims, “It’s time!” The video concludes with her dancing to her timeless hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” as snow falls around her.

Carey’s holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has become a modern classic. In 2019, it reached the number one spot, solidifying its place as an essential part of holiday celebrations. It’s no wonder her fans have dubbed her the “Queen of Christmas.” Carey has fully embraced this title and continues to bring festive cheer every December.

To make this holiday season even more special, Carey is embarking on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour. Starting on November 15 in Highland, California, and concluding on December 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York, this 13-date tour is her longest Christmas tour to date. After a pandemic-induced break last year, Carey is back to delight audiences across the country with her seasonal show.

If you’re ready for a dose of holiday magic, don’t miss Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour. Get ready to sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes and experience the joy that only Mariah Carey can bring this holiday season.

