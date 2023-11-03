Mariah Carey Faces New Copyright Lawsuit Over Holiday Hit Song

Mariah Carey, renowned for her chart-topping holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is once again caught in the crosshairs of a copyright lawsuit. This time, country singer Andy Stone has filed a lawsuit in a California district court, alleging that Carey plagiarized his song of the same name, which he recorded with his band, Vince Vance and the Valiants.

Stone and his co-writer, Troy Powers, had previously withdrawn a similar lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana last year. However, they have reignited their legal battle, now including Carey’s co-creator, Walter Afanasieff, as well as Sony Music and Universal Music Group in the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that Carey copied the “compositional structure of an extended comparison between a loved one and trappings of seasonal luxury” and used several of the plaintiffs’ lyrical phrases.

While representatives for Carey and Afanasieff have not yet responded to the lawsuit, it highlights a longstanding debate in the music industry regarding alleged song similarities and violations of copyright. Artists are constantly pushing boundaries and drawing inspiration from various sources, but where do we draw the line between creativity and infringement?

It is not just the phrases and lyrics that the plaintiffs claim Carey copied, but also the specific chord progression in the melody paired with the verbatim hook, which they deem a significant resemblance to Vance’s original work. The lawsuit argues that Stone and Powers’ song holds a unique linguistic structure, expressing a desire to be with a loved one, disillusioned with materialistic gifts and seasonal comforts.

FAQ:

Q: Has Mariah Carey faced copyright lawsuits before?

A: Yes, Mariah Carey has faced previous copyright lawsuits over her songs.

Q: What are the plaintiffs seeking in damages?

A: The plaintiffs are seeking at least $20 million in damages from Mariah Carey, claiming that her success with “All I Want for Christmas Is You” stems from their original idea.

Q: How long has Mariah Carey’s version of the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart?

A: Mariah Carey’s version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart every year since 2019, as mentioned in the lawsuit.