Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Part Ways After Several Years Together

In a surprising turn of events, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have announced the end of their relationship after being together for several years. Tanaka, a dancer and creative director, took to social media to share the news of their amicable separation.

The former backup dancer, who first joined Carey’s team during her “The Adventures of Mimi Tour” in 2006, revealed that their decision to part ways was mutual. Tanaka expressed his gratitude for the time they have spent together, highlighting the memories and artistic collaborations that will be forever etched in his heart.

Despite their separation, Tanaka had nothing but kind words for Carey. He praised her dedication to her family and her craft, emphasizing how she has been a source of inspiration throughout their journey together. Tanaka also expressed his love and appreciation for Carey’s children, who have enriched his life in countless ways.

As they navigate their separate paths, Tanaka asked for understanding, privacy, and respect during this sensitive time. He expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, which has served as a beacon of strength. Looking ahead, Tanaka eagerly anticipates continuing his journey, confident that his passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters of his life.

Tanaka’s relationship with Carey was also documented in her reality series, “Mariah’s World,” providing fans with a glimpse into their lives together.

Representatives for Carey have yet to comment on the announcement.

In conclusion, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have decided to go their separate ways after spending several years together. Although their relationship has come to an end, both have expressed gratitude and appreciation for the time they shared. They look forward to embarking on new journeys while cherishing the memories and collaborations they created together.