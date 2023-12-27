Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Call it Quits After 7-Year Relationship

Summary: Mariah Carey’s backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner, Bryan Tanaka, has confirmed their amicable separation after being together for seven extraordinary years. Although they have decided to embark on different paths, they express mutual respect and gratitude for the invaluable time they shared and the memories and artistic collaborations they created together.

In an emotional statement posted on his Instagram and shared with The Associated Press, Tanaka revealed the end of their relationship. He expressed mixed emotions but also conveyed a sense of excitement about the future. Tanaka, known for his passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts, eagerly anticipates continuing his journey.

Tanaka and Carey’s relationship began back in 2006 when he joined her as a backup dancer on The Adventures of Mimi tour. Although they kept their romance private, Carey confirmed their relationship in 2017 but stated that discussing her personal life made her uncomfortable.

Fans started speculating about their split when Tanaka didn’t accompany Carey on her recent Merry Christmas One and All! tour. However, the couple had not officially addressed the rumors until Tanaka’s statement.

So far, Carey has not released any public statement about the breakup, and her representative has yet to comment on the matter.

While it is the end of a significant chapter in their lives, both Tanaka and Carey are undoubtedly grateful for the memories and experiences they shared. As they embark on their separate journeys, they will continue to cherish the artistic collaborations and the impact they had on each other’s lives.