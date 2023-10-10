– Maria Speaks English Launches Online Academy “Pikingli”

Maria Gonzalez, also known as Maria Speaks English on social media, has gained popularity for her TikTok and Instagram accounts, where she shares tips and tricks for learning English. With over a million followers on TikTok and 600,000 followers on Instagram, Gonzalez has decided to open her own online academy called “Pikingli”.

Pikingli offers courses and content that aim to help people learn English for everyday life in a dynamic and fun way. Gonzalez is embarking on this new adventure with her partner, Sergio Ramos, who has a background in business administration and economics. Both Gonzalez and Ramos come from different professional backgrounds but have found a way to merge their interests in entrepreneurship and language learning.

The idea for Pikingli came about through the feedback Gonzalez received from her community. She always asked her followers how they wanted to learn English and what kind of content would be most useful to them. The answer was clear – they wanted more classes, more courses, and ultimately, an English academy. Gonzalez saw this as an opportunity to turn her passion into a profession.

The name “Pikingli” was chosen spontaneously during a conversation between Gonzalez and Ramos. It represents their vision for the academy – a dynamic, playful, and cheerful approach to learning English. The name also pays homage to Gonzalez’s social media persona – Maria Speaks English.

With 28,000 students already enrolled, Gonzalez is optimistic about the future of Pikingli. She believes that giving the academy its own name and identity will allow it to continue growing and making a positive impact in the world of language learning.

