Maria Menounos Opens Up About the Joy of Motherhood

Maria Menounos, the well-known TV host, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse into her growing family. In a slideshow of photos, Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, can be seen cuddling with their 5-month-old daughter, Athena. The pictures capture precious moments of love and togetherness, showcasing the deep bond between the parents and their little one.

In her caption, Menounos expressed her gratitude for this new chapter in their lives. She mentioned the challenging holiday seasons they had experienced in the past seven years, alluding to her health journey. In 2017, Menounos underwent surgery for a benign brain tumor, and earlier this year, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer while pregnant with Athena.

However, despite the hardships she has faced, Menounos radiates happiness and gratitude since becoming a mother. In an exclusive interview with PureWow, she shared how motherhood has transformed her life. She described how knowing her priorities has brought her a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

“I finally know where I belong,” Menounos said. “I was chasing something I didn’t know was missing for so long. And now, like on a Saturday, I’ll have put her down to sleep, and I’ll forget that I have her. I’m so happy here.”

Menounos emphasized that her daughter is her greatest source of joy and her goalpost in life. While she cherishes her relationships with her husband, father, and pets, Athena holds a special place in her heart.

The photos shared Menounos not only showcase her beautiful family but also remind us of the power of love, resilience, and finding happiness in the most unexpected places.

FAQ:

Q: What health challenges has Maria Menounos faced?

A: Maria Menounos underwent surgery for a benign brain tumor in 2017 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Q: How has becoming a mother impacted Menounos?

A: Becoming a mother has brought Maria Menounos a deep sense of fulfillment and purpose. She now knows her priorities and feels a newfound joy in her life.

Q: Who is included in the photos shared Menounos?

A: The photos feature Maria Menounos, her husband Keven Undergaro, and their 5-month-old daughter, Athena.