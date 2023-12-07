Margot Robbie Stands Firm: “We’re Not Moving!”

In a recent conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” Margot Robbie shared an intriguing anecdote about her film “Barbie.” She revealed that Charles Roven, a producer of the film and someone she had collaborated with in the past, called her to discuss changing the release date of “Barbie” to avoid clashing with Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie, “Oppenheimer.” However, Robbie was resolute in her response.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me… and he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date,'” Robbie recounted. “And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!'”

This behind-the-scenes exchange sheds light on the competitive nature of the film industry. It seems that both parties were eager to avoid direct competition at the box office. Universal initially announced the release date for “Oppenheimer,” and Warner Bros. later revealed that “Barbie” would open on the same day. This decision raised eyebrows, as it meant Warner Bros. was pitting their film against a new Nolan project, especially after the director’s departure from the studio following a disagreement over the release of “Tenet” during the pandemic.

Robbie, however, expressed her belief that the simultaneous release of “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” was an ideal pairing. She felt that audiences would appreciate the opportunity to watch both films, and the response from moviegoers proved her right. “The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch ‘Oppenheimer’ first, then ‘Barbie.” I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird… To get them at the same time was exciting,” she said.

The unexpected clash of these two movies led to what some have dubbed the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. Both films shattered box office records, with “Barbie” becoming Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing release ever, raking in a staggering $1.4 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” claimed the title of highest-grossing biopic of all time, earning a remarkable $950 million worldwide.

In the end, it appears that the gamble to release both films on the same day paid off. Robbie’s defense of “Barbie’s” original release date showcases her confidence in the project and her determination not to back down. It also highlights the unpredictable yet remarkable success that can result from the collision of two highly-anticipated films.