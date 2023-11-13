Margot Robbie Hosts Launch Party for Papa Salt Gin at Popular New Zealand Restaurant

Fresh off her starring role in the highly successful film, Barbie, Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie made an appearance in New Zealand recently. The actress was spotted in Auckland, pictured alongside celebrity chef Josh Emmett at his popular restaurant, Onslow. The restaurant, opened Emmett and his wife Helen in 2020, shared the exciting news on their Instagram page, capturing the moment in a photograph.

Robbie, who co-founded the Papa Salt Gin brand earlier this year with her husband and a group of industry friends, had the honor of hosting the founders of the gin, Papa Salt, for a special Sunday long lunch at Onslow. The post on the restaurant’s Instagram page expressed their delight in having the opportunity to welcome the gin brand’s creators. The event served as a celebration of Papa Salt Gin’s launch in New Zealand, offering attendees a taste of the unique and easy-drinking gin, crafted for sharing.

The official Papa Salt Gin website describes the spirit as evoking the nostalgic feeling of slow and salty days. With a focus on creating a gin that is approachable and designed to be enjoyed with others, Papa Salt Gin has garnered attention both locally and internationally.

Onslow expressed their enthusiasm to showcase the specially crafted Papa Salt Gin cocktails on their menu throughout the summer season. The restaurant’s collaboration with Robbie’s gin brand highlights the growing trend of celebrity involvement in the beverage industry and the increasing popularity of unique spirit offerings.

FAQ

Q: Who founded Papa Salt Gin?

A: Margot Robbie, her husband, and a group of industry friends co-founded Papa Salt Gin.

Q: What kind of gin is Papa Salt Gin?

A: Papa Salt Gin is described as an easy-drinking gin that evokes the essence of slow and salty days, made for sharing.

Q: Where was the launch celebration for Papa Salt Gin held?

A: The launch celebration for Papa Salt Gin in New Zealand was hosted at the renowned Auckland restaurant, Onslow.

Q: Will Onslow feature Papa Salt Gin cocktails on their menu?

A: Yes, Onslow will be showcasing specially crafted Papa Salt Gin cocktails on their menu throughout the summer season.