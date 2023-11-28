Tom Ackerley Responds to Rumors of Pinching Margot Robbie’s Bum at Gotham Film Awards

Margot Robbie, the acclaimed Australian actor, was recently seen at the 2023 Gotham Film Awards where she was honored for her remarkable performance in the movie ‘Barbie’. As she walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, an unexpected incident occurred that brought laughter to both Robbie and the onlookers.

While posing for photographs, Robbie suddenly burst into a fit of uncontrollable laughter, leaving everyone wondering what had tickled her funny bone. Speculations arose that perhaps Ackerley had played a mischievous role in eliciting her hilarious reaction. When asked a reporter if he had pinched Robbie’s bum, Ackerley denied the allegation, emphasizing that it was all in good fun.

Despite their ability to keep their relationship largely private, glimpses of Robbie and Ackerley’s domestic happiness occasionally surface. The couple’s professional collaboration has been equally impressive, with projects like ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘Promising Young Woman’ showcasing their talent and creative synergy.

During the award ceremony, as Robbie took the stage to celebrate the success of ‘Barbie’, she addressed a lighthearted rumor about her communication with the film’s director, Martin Scorsese. Contrary to speculation that Scorsese was surprised whenever Robbie responded to his texts, the actor playfully exclaimed, “Of course I text you back!” She also shared her initial apprehension about the possibility of bringing ‘Barbie’ to life, explaining how she had an initial panic attack upon reading the script, uncertain if the project would ever be realized.

Margot Robbie’s infectious laughter at the Gotham Film Awards added an enjoyable moment to the star-studded event. Despite the buzz surrounding the incident, both Robbie and Ackerley continue to display their strong bond and affection for each other, both in their personal and professional lives.

FAQ

