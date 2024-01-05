Celebrities Shine at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Celebrities gathered at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards to celebrate and honor their achievements in the film industry. The event, known for its intimate and hospitable atmosphere, attracts A-listers who enjoy the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and forge new professional relationships.

Margot Robbie, accompanied her husband Tom Ackerley, graced the red carpet in a Barbie-inspired pink polka-dot mini-dress Balmain. Eva Longoria dazzled in a sheer white feathered Ashi Studio dress, while Billie Eilish stayed true to her signature style with an oversized black and white custom Gucci look. Da’Vine Joy Randolph looked stunning in a light pink custom Jovana Louis dress, and America Ferrera brought a moody vibe with her black Lela Rose dress adorned with gold details.

Emma Stone opted for silk pants and a printed jacket, showing off her unique sense of style. Carey Mulligan looked chic in a black Balmain peplum dress with a blue bra detail, and Taraji P. Henson flaunted her curves in a plunging figure-hugging green dress from Alexandre Vauthier. Greta Gerwig embraced her edgy side in a custom 16 Arlington sequined dress, and Leonardo DiCaprio exuded elegance in a classic black tuxedo.

Danielle Brooks rocked a plunging white suit with layered silver necklaces, and Jeffrey Wright looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. Sandra Oh added a pop of color with a bright red Carolina Herrera dress featuring a statement bow. Model Beverly Johnson shimmered in a strapless gold feathered dress, and Meryl Streep stunned in a black turtleneck dress from Balenciaga.

Cillian Murphy opted for a classic black tuxedo, while Robert Downey Jr. stood out in a baby pink suit, silver tie, and white sneakers. Colman Domingo sported a monochromatic brick orange turtleneck and matching suit from Zegna, and Lenny Kravitz maintained his rockstar style in black leather pants and a diamond-encrusted blazer. Lily Gladstone looked radiant in a green sequined peplum dress Rodarte.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made it a memorable date night, with Dunst stunning in a backless Valentino dress and Plemons looking sharp in a black tuxedo.

The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards showcased the glamour and style of Hollywood’s finest, proving once again why it’s a must-attend event for both celebrities and film enthusiasts.