Remembering Margaret J. “Peggy” Felder: A Life Well-Lived

Margaret J. “Peggy” Felder, a beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully in her home on September 18, 2023, at the age of 82. Formerly a resident of Superior, Wisconsin, Peggy touched the lives of many with her kindness, compassion, and zest for life.

A visitation ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 5, at Salem Lutheran Church in Hermantown, Minnesota, starting at 2:30 p.m. Family, friends, and community members are invited to attend this celebration of Peggy’s life. The event will be officiated Pastor John Ansell, who will honor Peggy’s memory and offer words of comfort to those grieving her loss.

Peggy’s legacy is one filled with love, laughter, and a deep dedication to those around her. She was known for her unwavering support and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. With a warm smile and a compassionate heart, Peggy exemplified the true meaning of community and friendship.

Throughout her life, Peggy found joy in the simple pleasures and cherished every moment spent with loved ones. Her positive outlook and infectious spirit were a source of inspiration for all who knew her. She will be remembered for her vibrant personality, her generous nature, and her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

As we bid farewell to Peggy, let us remember the impact she had on our lives and the legacy of love and kindness she leaves behind. In our hearts, her memory will continue to shine brightly, reminding us of the importance of cherishing every moment and the power of compassion.

Sources:

Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, Superior, Wisconsin.