Peggy Fedler, Formerly of Superior, Wisconsin, Passes Away at 82

Margaret J. “Peggy” Fedler, 82, a resident of Hermantown, Minnesota, and formerly of Superior, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, in her home. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5, at Salem Lutheran Church in Hermantown at 2:30 p.m., followed a celebration of life. The officiating pastor will be John Ansell. The arrangements are being handled Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior.

Peggy Fedler was a beloved member of the community, known for her kind and caring nature. She will be deeply missed her family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

During her lifetime, Peggy made a significant impact on the lives of those around her. She was actively involved in her local church and dedicated her time to various volunteer activities. Peggy’s dedication to serving others and her unwavering faith were an inspiration to many.

Peggy Fedler’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her. Her legacy of kindness, compassion, and service will be remembered and cherished all.

Sources:

– Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior