Maren Morris Returns to Social Media Following Divorce Announcement

Maren Morris has made her comeback to social media after announcing her divorce from Ryan Hurd. The couple, who had been married for five years, confirmed their separation on October 17. However, on October 20, Maren took to her Instagram Story to share an inspiring quote, reassuring her followers that everything will be fine.

The quote read, “It will be fine” above the words, “It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary.” Maren then posted the same quote in a five-slide post on her Instagram page. The caption read, “Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…” Along with the quote, Maren included a mirror selfie of herself wearing a hat embroidered with lyrics from Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

In addition to her selfie, Maren shared photos of a bottle of wine, some skincare products, and a TikTok clip of herself attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie premiere. Despite the challenging time in her life, it seems that Maren is keeping her head up and staying positive.

It is worth mentioning that many other celebrities also attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie premiere last week, and there are plenty of photos capturing the event.

