Ryan Hurd Enjoys Tropical Getaway Amid Divorce

After recently going through a divorce with country singer Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd is taking some time off to relax and soak up the sun. The songwriter captured the essence of his vacation in the Bahamas, sharing a picture of himself shirtless on the water and showcasing boats docked in a marina.

In a social media post on December 3rd, Ryan simply captioned the photo with, “Hi from the beach.” It’s evident that he is making the most of his time away and finding solace in the beautiful surroundings.

Since the breakup with Maren, Ryan has maintained a low profile on social media. The “My Church” singer filed for divorce in October, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The couple had been married for four years and share a 3-year-old son named Hayes.

Back in September, Ryan defended Maren on social media after she chose to step away from the country music scene. He expressed frustration at seeing his wife being subjected to online criticism and abuse. Ryan stated, “I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s–t kicked out of her the internet. It’s the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I’m sick of people getting rewarded for it.”

While dealing with the challenges of a divorce, it’s important for Ryan to find time for self-care and relaxation. This tropical getaway serves as a peaceful escape for him, allowing him to recharge and focus on healing.