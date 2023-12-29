Through the years, Mardi Gras has become an emblematic celebration in New Orleans, known for its colorful parades, lively festivities, and the reign of the annual King of Carnival, Rex. However, the origins of this vibrant tradition can be traced back to a significant date: February 13, 1872, when the first King of Carnival was crowned.

Prior to this historic event, New Orleans had seen sporadic Carnival celebrations, but there was no organized and lasting tradition. It was in 1857, with the arrival of a god named Comus, that the foundations for modern Mardi Gras were laid. Comus established a template that would shape future celebrations.

Fifteen years later, Rex made his grand entrance, claiming the primacy of the Carnival season. Rex’s daytime parade marked a turning point, as it garnered momentum in establishing Mardi Gras as a legal holiday. Interestingly, the day of Rex’s debut coincided with the presence of notable visitors in town, including the Russian Grand Duke Alexis Romanoff and the British musical comedy performer Lydia Thompson.

Rumors of a romance between Lydia and Alexis swirled, fueled in part an alleged token of affection, a bracelet, sent the Grand Duke to the performer. These whispers of a connection only added to the intrigue surrounding the presence of European royalty and a California actress, Lotta Crabtree, in the city. Amidst the romance rumors, Alexis watched the Rex parade, likely impressed the presence of Dan Rice, a famous circus performer and the alleged model for Uncle Sam.

As the years passed, Mardi Gras evolved, firmly establishing Rex as the centerpiece of the festivities. The paths of Lydia and Alexis never crossed again, and their lives took separate paths. Lydia continued her career in Europe and passed away in London, while Alexis died in Paris a few days before her, marking the end of an era.

From its humble beginnings to the grand, celebrated occasion it is today, Mardi Gras has seen an evolution encompassing unlikely romances and encounters with famous figures. Despite the passing of time, the legacy of Rex remains at the heart of this iconic New Orleans celebration, reminding us that Mardi Gras is a testament to the vibrancy and spirit of a city steeped in rich history.