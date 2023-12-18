Scott’s Crispy Onions Expands Presence in the UK Market

Scott’s Crispy Onions, a family-owned enterprise based in Co Derry, has recently secured new business opportunities in Great Britain through a combination of social media marketing and face-to-face interactions. The company has partnered with the Artisan Food Club at Babington in Somerset, a leading online supplier of artisan foods to independent retailers across Britain.

The collaboration between Scott’s and the Artisan Food Club began with a simple Instagram follow. Intrigued the innovative concept of the company, Scott’s reached out to the founder, Marcus Carter, to showcase their products at a food and drink showcase in Ireland. Impressed the crispy onions, Marcus agreed to list all five flavors on the Artisan Food Club’s website.

The partnership has already yielded positive results, with Scott’s receiving online orders from new customers in England, Scotland, and Wales. Marcus and the Artisan Food Club will work to increase brand awareness and highlight the versatile uses of Scott’s Crispy Onions in the UK market.

Marcus Carter, who formed the Artisan Food Club in 2012, aims to give independent food companies a voice and support talented artisan producers across the UK. He believes that many delicious food and drink products are overlooked traditional wholesalers, favoring established brands. The Artisan Food Club provides a platform for these unique products to reach a wider audience.

Scott’s Crispy Onions, known for their high-quality and innovative products, has seen significant growth in their business. From convenient snack pots to the first gluten-free crispy onions, their offerings have resonated with consumers. In addition to expanding their presence in the UK, Scott’s Crispy Onions has also exported their products to supermarkets and independents in the Netherlands, Denmark, and even Australia.

With their commitment to innovation and customer-focused marketing, Scott’s Crispy Onions continues to make strides in the food industry. They prioritize product quality hand-peeling, seasoning, and cooking the onions fresh daily. The crispy onions are plant-based, suitable for vegans and vegetarians, and now gluten-free, indicating the company’s dedication to catering to diverse dietary needs.

Through their partnership with the Artisan Food Club and their focus on creating exceptional products, Scott’s Crispy Onions is well-positioned to further expand their market presence and enhance their reputation as a leader in the industry.