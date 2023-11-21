TikTok Partners with President Marcos to Support Small Businesses and Combat “Fake News”

In a recent meeting on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC), President Marcos and executives from TikTok discussed their plans to collaborate on initiatives that would benefit small businesses and address the issue of “fake news.” The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) released a statement highlighting the partnership between Marcos and TikTok on “edutainment,” a combination of education and entertainment. The goal of this partnership is to train local sellers, particularly those in rural areas, to effectively promote their products using the TikTok platform.

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and emphasized the potential for Filipino sellers to reach a wider audience. He stated that the platform aims to provide resources and training to support local sellers in expanding their reach both domestically and internationally. While specific details about the “edutainment” projects were not disclosed in the statement, Chew reiterated TikTok’s commitment to supporting smaller sellers.

This collaboration comes at a time when TikTok has faced scrutiny and restrictions from various countries, including Australia, Belgium, India, France, the Netherlands, and the US, due to concerns over privacy and national security. TikTok, owned the Chinese technology firm Bytedance, has consistently denied sharing users’ data with the Chinese government.

During the meeting, Chew assured President Marcos that TikTok prioritizes user safety. The platform has implemented community guidelines that prohibit violent and sexually abusive content. Chew also mentioned that TikTok has a team dedicated to moderating content and working closely with regulators to ensure compliance with guidelines. Any content that violates these guidelines is promptly addressed.

President Marcos acknowledged the challenges in distinguishing between strong opinions and “fake news.” He recognized the importance of active participation in popular platforms such as TikTok, especially for political figures like himself, who aim to engage with a wide audience. Marcos emphasized the need for clear rules and guidelines to navigate these conversations effectively.

In addition to the partnership with TikTok, President Marcos also held a bilateral meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. The discussions revolved around investments and Peru’s upcoming hosting of APEC. Boluarte extended an invitation to Marcos to visit Peru, along with Filipino investors, as part of the commemoration of formal relations between the two countries. She also expressed the hope for increased trade cooperation between Peru and the Philippines, particularly in the export of agricultural goods.

Overall, the collaboration between President Marcos and TikTok represents an effort to support small businesses and address the challenges posed “fake news” in the digital age. Through this partnership, TikTok aims to empower Filipino sellers and enhance their visibility both locally and globally while maintaining a safe and engaging platform for users.

FAQs

1. What is “edutainment”?

“Edutainment” is a blend of education and entertainment, referring to content or initiatives that aim to educate or inform while also being entertaining or engaging.

2. Why has TikTok faced restrictions in some countries?

TikTok has faced restrictions in some countries due to concerns over privacy and national security. Some nations worry about the potential sharing of user data with the Chinese government, as TikTok is owned a Chinese technology firm.

3. What are TikTok’s community guidelines?

TikTok’s community guidelines include rules against violence, sexual abuse material, and other forms of harmful content. They have a team dedicated to moderating and addressing any content that violates these guidelines.

4. What was discussed during the meeting between President Marcos and Peruvian President Boluarte?

During their bilateral meeting, President Marcos and President Boluarte discussed investments and Peru’s upcoming hosting of APEC. Boluarte also extended an invitation for Marcos to visit Peru and explored opportunities for increased trade cooperation between Peru and the Philippines.