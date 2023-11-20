Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Seeks TikTok’s Help to Empower Small Businesses

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reached out to TikTok Inc. with a unique request – to assist small local businesses in promoting their products to the platform’s vast user base. In a recent meeting with TikTok’s CEO Chew Zi Shou in San Francisco, Marcos expressed his desire for the video-sharing app to train rural sellers on effective marketing strategies. With millions of users in the Philippines alone, TikTok has the potential to significantly boost the visibility and sales of small-scale enterprises.

The move comes as Marcos aims to uplift rural communities and provide economic opportunities for entrepreneurs who may not have access to traditional advertising channels. By leveraging TikTok’s platform, Marcos envisions a scenario where local sellers can expand their reach beyond their immediate regions and even engage in international trade. Chew echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to give these businesses a platform for broader exposure and export potential.

TikTok, owned Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., entered the e-commerce space in April last year with the introduction of TikTok Shop. Since then, it has presented a formidable challenge to established players like Lazada and Shopee. However, the platform has faced scrutiny in other Southeast Asian markets, with regulatory restrictions imposed in Indonesia and concerns raised in Malaysia regarding compliance and the management of fake news.

Chew addressed these concerns highlighting the platform’s commitment to maintaining a safe and civil space for its users. TikTok has implemented guidelines and invested in a dedicated moderation team to ensure the content shared on the platform meets these standards. Marcos acknowledged the difficulty in distinguishing between strong opinions and fake news, emphasizing the importance of having measures in place to mitigate misinformation.

Marcos, who was elected in May 2022, was able to harness the power of social media platforms like TikTok during his campaign, capitalizing on the increased reliance on digital communication during the pandemic. With a high percentage of Filipinos having internet access and being active on social media, TikTok presents an incredible opportunity for small businesses to connect with a wide audience and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

