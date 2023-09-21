Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella Shows Dedication in Training Amid Lack of Playing Time

Marc Cucurella, the 25-year-old Spanish left-back, has had a frustrating start to the season for Chelsea. Despite his patience being tested, he remains professional and committed to his training. Cucurella has yet to play a minute in the Premier League, with his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup.

Recently, Cucurella posted on Instagram, sharing images of himself back in training after missing Chelsea’s last game due to illness. His caption, “Putting in the hours,” demonstrates his determination to prove himself and earn a spot in the team. This dedication is likely to resonate with Chelsea fans who appreciate players who work hard and stay focused, even when faced with adversity.

It is unclear when or if Cucurella will have the opportunity to showcase his skills on the pitch. The head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has favored Levi Colwill at left-back in the early part of the season. Additionally, it is speculated that Ben Chilwell is considered a more viable option at full-back. However, Cucurella’s previous performances, particularly during his time at Brighton, have shown his quality and potential.

Despite the lack of playing time, Cucurella has been proactive in his training. Journalist Nathan Gissing reported that Cucurella spent his day off working with a fitness coach at Chelsea. This commitment to improving his fitness and skills further highlights his determination to succeed.

As Chelsea fans eagerly await a change of fortune for Cucurella, his dedication to training serves as a reminder of his drive and professionalism. Hopefully, he will soon be rewarded with the opportunity to contribute to the team’s success on the pitch.

Sources:

– Nathan Gissing on X