Marc Anthony Dives into Sports Ownership with E1 Team Miami

In a new and exciting venture into the world of sports ownership, Marc Anthony has expanded his influence becoming the owner of the E1 Team Miami. This team will be part of the highly-anticipated UIM E1 World Championship, a thrilling event that will feature teams owned some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

The E1 World Championship will kick off on February 2, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Marc Anthony’s E1 Team Miami will be right on the starting line alongside other esteemed teams owned the likes of Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, and Steve Aoki, to name just a few.

But Marc Anthony’s involvement in the E1 Team Miami goes beyond simply owning a team. His passion for nautical life and his commitment to preserving Miami’s waters align perfectly with E1’s dedication to sustainable marine practices. Water, as Marc Anthony states, is the essence of life, and with our planet facing environmental challenges, valuing water and its role in enabling life is more crucial than ever.

Expressing his excitement about this new venture, Marc Anthony shared, “I am delighted to join forces with E1 to welcome a new era of competition and racing excellence. This is a journey like no other, where passion is a fact and winning is essential.”

The UIM E1 World Championship’s inaugural season will see over ten teams battle it out for the coveted title of E1 Champions of The Water. Each team will have two drivers, with regulations requiring a gender-diverse lineup to ensure equal opportunities in the sport.

This combination of passion, purpose, and entertainment guarantees an thrilling and environmentally friendly event that is set to captivate audiences around the world.