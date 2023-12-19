10th Annual Gala Celebrates Maestro Cares Foundation’s Decade of Impact

In a night filled with elegance and philanthropy, the Maestro Cares Foundation celebrated its 10th annual gala in the heart of New York City. The prestigious event took place at the renowned Cipriani restaurant on Wall Street, attracting influential figures and celebrities alike.

The foundation, co-founded Marc Anthony and Henry Cardenas, used this occasion to honor and recognize its contributors and the incredible charity work accomplished over the past year. With a focus on providing support and resources to underprivileged children in Latin America, Maestro Cares has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance was Marc Anthony himself, accompanied his wife, Nadia Ferreira. Nadia, radiant in a stunning black dress adorned with exquisite gemstones and pearls, showcased her timeless beauty with a simple yet elegant makeup look. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun, with a part in the center that perfectly complemented her refined attire.

As the night unfolded, the foundation paid tribute to extraordinary individuals who have contributed to their cause. Esteemed artists such as Queen Latifah, renowned for her immense talent and philanthropic endeavors, were recognized for their invaluable support. Eugenio Derbez, a multifaceted entertainer and passionate advocate for disadvantaged youth, was also honored for his unwavering commitment to making a difference. Additionally, the foundation acknowledged the philanthropic efforts of successful businessman Sam Nazarian, whose contributions have played a significant role in Maestro Cares’ success.

This milestone event not only celebrated the foundation’s impactful decade of existence but also served as a reminder of the profound difference that can be made when individuals come together for a common cause. The Maestro Cares Foundation’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of disadvantaged children continues to inspire and ignite a spirit of giving in communities worldwide.