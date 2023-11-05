Brain Power: Marathon Runners May Tap into Myelin for Energy

Running a marathon is no easy feat, and it turns out that marathon runners may be using their brains to power through the race. A recent study suggests that marathon runners may rely on their brain tissue, specifically the protective myelin layer, as an energy source during long-distance running.

Myelin is a fatty tissue that coats the nervous system, providing insulation for the brain and nerve fibers. Traditionally, it was believed that myelin was a static structure with a single function. However, the study published in October challenges this notion, revealing that myelin is a dynamic and adaptable tissue that can serve as a reserve energy source and be replenished during extended physical exertion.

The study involved imaging the brains of four marathon runners before and after a race. The researchers observed significant differences in myelin levels between the pre- and post-race scans, indicating a decline in the insulating tissue. This finding supports the idea that the runners’ bodies turned to their brains for an extra boost of energy to cross the finish line.

What’s even more fascinating is what happened in the weeks following the race. When two of the runners underwent brain scans two weeks later, their depleted myelin appeared to have fully recovered. This suggests that myelin is more adaptable than previously believed.

While these findings are intriguing, it’s important to note that the study is not yet peer-reviewed, and the sample size is small. There is a possibility that the observed changes in myelin levels could be due to dehydration, although the researchers argue against this theory. Further research is needed to elucidate the role of myelin in energy metabolism and whether it is specific to marathon runners or applicable to others engaging in prolonged physical activity.

Nevertheless, this study sheds new light on the dynamic nature of myelin and raises questions about our understanding of the brain’s capacities. By exploring the potential energy source of marathon runners, we may uncover valuable insights into the adaptability and functionality of the myelin sheath.

