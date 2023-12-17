Maquoketa Girl Scouts Collaborate with Vestas to Bring Sustainable Gaga Ball Pit to First Ward Park

A Maquoketa girl’s ingenuity has resulted in the creation of a sustainable Gaga Ball pit at First Ward Park. Madison Herring, a middle school Girl Scout, combined her passion for science with the popular game to develop an environmentally friendly solution.

Working alongside Vestas American Wind Technology, Herring immersed herself in the fields of engineering, robotics, and wind energy. Through this partnership, she discovered a way to fulfill her vision of a Gaga Ball pit that would attract more kids to the park.

With Vestas generously donating all the necessary materials, Herring and the Maquoketa Parks Department set out to make this dream a reality. The park’s crew diligently prepared the area, raking out gravel, framing the octagon-shaped pit, and pouring cement. They also repurposed recycled materials to construct the pit, further promoting sustainability.

In addition to the Gaga Ball pit, a bench was created from recycled blades. The company Canvus generously offered their services, painting and sealing the bench at no cost. This collaborative effort between the Girl Scouts, Vestas, and local businesses demonstrates the power of community engagement and environmental stewardship.

Herring’s dedication to both the Girl Scouts and community projects has allowed her to set goals for her future and cultivate a mindset of success. By combining her interests in science, engineering, and philanthropy, she has not only created a new recreational opportunity but also raised awareness about sustainability and renewable energy.

Visitors to First Ward Park can now enjoy the high-energy sport of Gaga Ball in an eco-friendly environment, thanks to the innovative thinking and collaborative efforts of Madison Herring and her team. This project serves as a shining example of how young minds can make a lasting impact on their communities while prioritizing environmental responsibility.