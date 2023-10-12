Toronto Maple Leafs to Wear Special Patch for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they will be wearing a special patch on their uniforms during the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season. This patch is in recognition of the Leafs playing host to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in February. The patch will be placed on the right shoulder of the Leafs’ home blue, road white, and alternate black sweaters.

This is not the first time the Leafs have worn a patch for an NHL All-Star Game. The last time they hosted the event was back in the 1999-2000 season, and they wore the 2000 NHL All-Star Game logo as a patch. However, back then, the patch was placed on the front of the jersey above the “NHL2000” patch. This time, the placement has been shifted to the shoulder, most likely due to the “Milk” advertisement for the Ontario Dairy Council occupying the front right of the jersey.

Wearing a patch for the All-Star Game is a tradition followed the host team. It started in the 1989-90 season when the Pittsburgh Penguins added the 1990 NHL All-Star Game logo to their shoulders. In the 1986-87 season, the Quebec Nordiques wore a patch with the logo for that season’s Rendez-Vous ’87, an exhibition game between NHL All-Stars and the Soviet National Team, which replaced the All-Star Game that year.

In addition to wearing the All-Star Game patch, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be making some other changes. They will reportedly be removing the TikTok ad from their helmets and replacing their longtime goal song, “You Make My Dreams” Hall and Oates. These changes come as the Maple Leafs hope for a new era in Toronto, with an aim to translate these changes into playoff victories.

