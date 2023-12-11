American Teens Spend More Time on YouTube Than TikTok, Says Pew Research

Summary: A recent Pew Research Center report on youth social media and internet use reveals that American teens are spending a significant amount of time on social media platforms. Contrary to popular belief, YouTube surpassed TikTok as the most widely used platform among the nearly 1,500 teens surveyed. The report also highlights the growing concerns about the impact of social media on teen mental health and safety. Despite these concerns, young people continue to heavily engage with these platforms.

According to the survey, 93% of the teens reported using YouTube, while only 63% reported using TikTok. Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook followed with smaller shares of usage. One-third of the respondents claimed to use at least one of the mentioned apps “almost constantly.” This constant use of social media platforms teens has nearly doubled since Pew first released the survey in 2015.

The Pew Research report comes at a time when social media companies face lawsuits for allegedly harming young people. For example, New Mexico’s attorney general recently filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, accusing them of creating a “breeding ground” for child predators. Meta denied the claims and defended their policies and practices in place to protect young users.

The report also reveals that while Snapchat and Instagram usage has grown since 2015, usage of Facebook and Twitter has declined among teens. Only 33% of teens reported using Facebook this year, compared to 71% in 2015. Similarly, Twitter usage fell from 33% in 2015 to 20% in 2023.

The survey also found that older teens, ages 15 to 17, are more likely to use most of the major platforms than younger teens, except for YouTube, which remains popular among both age groups. Additionally, the report highlights gender differences in platform usage, with girls more likely to use Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, while boys lean towards YouTube, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter).

In response to concerns about the impact on teen mental health and safety, social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat have introduced features aimed at safeguarding young users, such as screen time limits and parental oversight options.

The report concludes with an unfortunate reminder of the digital divide among teens. Approximately 10% of the surveyed teens reported not having access to a desktop or laptop computer at home, which can impede their ability to access social media, complete homework, and engage in online learning.