The Enigma of Boris Johnson’s Vanished Covid-Era WhatsApp Messages

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that almost six months’ worth of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from the Covid era are missing and cannot be retrieved. This revelation comes just a day before the former prime minister is scheduled to provide evidence to the inquiry investigating the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The saga surrounding Johnson’s evidence submission has been ongoing, with the government initially refusing to release his unredacted messages, notebooks, and diaries until being compelled to do so a court order. Johnson had previously claimed that he couldn’t access the WhatsApp messages because he couldn’t recall the passcode for an old phone he used during the early days of the pandemic. However, with assistance, he managed to unlock the phone, only to discover that the messages from January 31, 2020, to June 7 of that year were irretrievable.

According to The Times, technical teams have been unsuccessful in retrieving these missing messages, and Johnson himself confirmed that the cause of their disappearance remains unknown. Despite these developments, the former prime minister’s spokesperson stated that Johnson had fully cooperated with the inquiry and had not deleted any messages. They attributed the issue to a technical problem that the technical team responsible for recovery must address.

While the absence of Johnson’s WhatsApp messages represents a significant gap in the inquiry’s understanding of the government’s decision-making process during the pandemic’s onset and subsequent lockdown, there is hope that recipients of these messages would have retained copies and included them in their own evidence. Previous testimony in the inquiry has already featured messages from Johnson as revealed other witnesses.

It is worth noting that Johnson discontinued the use of the iPhone in question in May 2021 following security concerns regarding his phone number’s accessibility online. The phone, along with Johnson’s diary and notebooks, were submitted to the inquiry without redactions after a court ruling rejected the Cabinet Office’s attempt to challenge the decision.

Among the most compelling evidence featured in the inquiry so far have been the WhatsApp exchanges that shed light on the concerns raised individuals working closely with Johnson about the operations within Downing Street. Notably, messages between Mark Sedwill and Simon Case, former and current senior civil servants, respectively, described the atmosphere as “poisonous” and “mad.”