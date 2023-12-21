Restaurants Struggle to Embrace Social Media despite Customer Demand

A recent report reveals that while the majority of restaurants acknowledge the importance of having an online presence, many independent eateries are still reluctant to embrace social media platforms. According to findings from a PYMNTS Intelligence survey of 540 small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, over 80% of hospitality industry establishments, including hotels and restaurants, have started selling their products or services online to cater to customer preferences. However, only 55% of these businesses currently offer social media channels, leaving almost half of them without any presence on these platforms.

The data is particularly significant considering that a large number of consumers rely on social media to search for restaurants. In a separate survey conducted PYMNTS, which included responses from over 2,200 US consumers, it was found that 37% of diners access restaurant information through social media pages. This percentage increases to 42% for Generation Z and 46% for millennials.

Despite the demand from customers, restaurants are facing challenges in leveraging social media effectively to connect with potential diners during moments of high intent. CEO and co-founder of Atly, Uriel Maslansky, highlighted the difficulty in finding the right restaurant or coffee shop on the endless feeds of social networks. Although customers, particularly Gen Z, are browsing these platforms for recommendations and content, they often struggle to find the most suitable options.

It is clear that while restaurants are aware of the need to be accessible online, there is still a hesitation to fully engage with social media platforms. Overcoming the challenges and utilizing these channels effectively could provide independent eateries with a valuable opportunity to reach a wide audience and attract new customers.