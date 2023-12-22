Controversy Surrounds Hockey NL’s Ban on Post-Game Handshake

In a surprising move, Hockey NL has decided to implement a ban on the traditional post-game handshake, leading to a wave of backlash on social media. The governing body claims that issues surrounding the practice, including suspensions for coaches and players, have prompted this decision, which will take effect from the beginning of the new year.

The news has provoked a strong response, with many taking to social media to express their discontent with Hockey NL’s ruling. Supporters argue that the post-game handshake is an integral part of the sport, especially for younger players. It not only teaches them about respect, teamwork, and camaraderie, but it also imparts valuable life lessons about how to handle both victory and defeat with grace.

Stephanie Jones, a parent of a 7-year-old girl in St. John’s, emphasizes the importance of the handshake ritual for young hockey players. She believes that it fosters sportsmanship and character development, and is a crucial aspect of the sport’s culture. Jones points out that through the handshake, players learn to show respect for their opponents, regardless of the outcome of the game.

Concerned voices have also reached out to Hockey NL for their comments on the matter. The controversy surrounding the ban has sparked a larger conversation about the role of sportsmanship in youth sports, with some arguing that eliminating the handshake may undermine the principles of fair play and mutual respect.

While the ban aims to address disciplinary issues within the sport, the overwhelming public reaction and the support for the handshake suggest that alternative solutions should be explored. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Hockey NL will reconsider its decision or find ways to preserve the values that the post-game handshake represents.