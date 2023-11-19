The Introduction of an AI Rating System Raises Concerns for Child Safety

In a bid to address growing concerns about the safety of children using popular AI models, Common Sense Media, a well-known advocacy group for families and children, has introduced the first-ever AI rating system. The system aims to evaluate the ethical use, transparency, safety, and impact of AI technologies, highlighting potential risks for children.

Developed with input from multiple AI specialists, the AI rating system assesses various products based on a set of “Common Sense AI Principles.” These principles prioritize data privacy, human rights, best practices, and the avoidance of unfair bias and misinformation.

Upon examining ten well-known AI apps, including ChatGPT and Bard, Common Sense Media revealed significant variations in how each app impacted users. Notably, apps such as Snapchat’s My AI, DALLE, and Stable Diffusion received low scores of 1-2 on a 5-point rating system. These low scores indicate a higher risk of psychological, physical, and emotional harm, particularly for children.

While discussing the AI rating system, James P. Steyer, President and CEO of Common Sense Media, emphasized the need for consumers to have access to clear information about the safety and privacy risks associated with AI products. He especially emphasized the importance of protecting children and teenagers.

It is expected that these ratings will play a significant role in shaping future legislation and regulations focused on safeguarding children online. Additionally, creators of AI products will likely be compelled to provide greater transparency regarding their technologies due to this rating system.

Tracy Pizzo-Frey, a senior advisor for AI at Common Sense Media, shed light on the biases encountered in generative AI models. She highlighted that these models, trained on vast amounts of internet data, often perpetuate cultural, racial, socioeconomic, historical, and gender biases. Common Sense Media’s evaluations reveal similar biases present in the AI apps they examined.

