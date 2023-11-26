Mansoor Ali Khan to Pursue Legal Action Against Celebrities in Defamation Case

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who recently made offensive remarks about Chennai actress Trisha, has announced his intention to take legal action against several celebrities. Through his lawyer, Guru Dhanajeyan, Khan plans to file a defamation case against Kushbu, Trisha, and Chiranjeevi, citing alleged disturbances to public peace with supporting evidence.

This decision comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) directed the Tamil Nadu Police to register a case against Khan for his derogatory comments, expressing deep concern about the normalization of violence against women.

Although initially considering skipping the inquiry, Khan applied for anticipatory bail after receiving a notice from the Thousand Lights All Women police station. However, the court rejected his plea, forcing him to appear before the Chennai police for the inquiry despite claiming to be unwell.

Facing strong backlash from various quarters, including celebrities like Chiranjeevi and Kushboo, Khan eventually apologized to Trisha. However, Trisha criticized him for his inappropriate remarks and expressed gratitude for not having shared screen space with him.

Prominent figures from the film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Khushboo, and Nithiin, condemned Khan’s comments. Chiranjeevi labeled the remarks as distasteful and disgusting, emphasizing the need to condemn such behavior. Nithiin echoed these sentiments, denouncing chauvinism in society and calling on everyone to stand against derogatory remarks targeting women.

Khushboo vehemently criticized Khan’s disrespectful attitude towards women, urging him to apologize to the named female actors and women in general. She highlighted the importance of fighting against misogynistic mindsets, asserting that women today are strong enough to demand respect and dignity. Khushboo stood in solidarity with Trisha and her colleagues, emphasizing the need to oppose individuals with such sexist mindsets.

