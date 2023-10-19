Mansion 24: A Terrifying Telugu Horror Web Series

Mansion 24, the latest web series star presenter Omkar, is creating a buzz among Telugu horror enthusiasts. Known for his anchoring skills and directorial talent, Omkar has once again delved into the horror genre with this thrilling web series.

The story revolves around an old mansion that holds a horrifying truth and mystery. It follows the journey of a woman as she unravels the secrets of the mansion and the horrors that lie within. The trailer has already generated excitement among audiences, with its scary moments that surpass those of recent horror films. Filled with suspense, Mansion 24 promises a thrilling experience that will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster ride.

The web series boasts a talented cast, including veteran actors Satyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tulasi, and Rajeev Kanakala. It also features Avika Gor, Bindu Madhavi, Jayaprakash, Bahubali Prabhakar, Nandu, and more.

The appeal of Mansion 24 lies in its exploration of the old mansion and the horrors that surround it. Telugu audiences, especially fans of horror thrillers, are eager to uncover the mysteries hidden within the series.

Mansion 24 is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 17th. Don’t miss out on this terrifying and gripping web series.

