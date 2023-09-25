A Man Fined for Killing Python in Queensland

A man in Logan, Queensland has been hit with a $718 fine after a video of him killing a python went viral on social media. The video showed the man removing the snake from a shipping container and throwing it onto the ground. He then proceeded to decapitate and kill the snake using a shovel. The footage was sent to the state’s Department of Environment and Science a concerned member of the public.

Senior wildlife officer Jonathan McDonald described the man’s actions as “extremely cruel and unnecessary.” He explained that the snake would have been in shock after being thrown, but it would have most likely moved away without posing a threat if left alone. McDonald revealed that during interviews, the man admitted to using snake catchers in the past to remove snakes from his property. He also admitted to killing the snake and acknowledged that it was the wrong thing to do.

Under the Nature Conservation Act, it is an offense to kill a protected animal, such as a snake, unless authorized to do so. The man was issued a $718 penalty infringement notice, but he could have faced a maximum court-imposed penalty of $14,375.

With the weather warming up, snakes in Queensland will become more active as they search for mates and hunt for food. McDonald urged people to be aware that snakes are commonly found in residential areas and recommended that if anyone encounters a snake, they should back away and leave it alone. If the snake is inside the house, individuals should close a door if necessary or leave the room. The best course of action is to call a licensed wildlife removal and relocation service rather than taking matters into one’s own hands to avoid facing a fine.

Source: Department of Environment and Science, Queensland.