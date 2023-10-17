WhatsApp Scammer Engages in Hilarious Conversation with User, Shifts Focus to Matters of Love

An amusing conversation between a user and a WhatsApp scammer has left many in splits. WhatsApp scams have become increasingly common, with scammers attempting to extract sensitive information and deceive individuals. However, in an unexpected turn of events, a scammer messaged user @ChettyArun and diverted the conversation to topics of love and other personal matters.

@ChettyArun shared snapshots of the conversation on Twitter, captioning it with humor, “Paisa bohot hai. Pyaar chahiye” (Translation: “I have plenty of money. I want love”). The chat begins with a person named Lavanya, claiming to be an HR from HalcyonIndia, reaching out to @ChettyArun. Lavanya mentions that she obtained his number from platforms like LinkedIn and Naukri.com, and proceeds to provide him with details about the company and the job description.

Amidst the professional conversation, @ChettyArun playfully asks Lavanya about the meaning behind her name, praising its beauty. Lavanya appreciates the compliment but swiftly redirects the discussion back to the job details. However, @ChettyArun continues to interject, expressing his desire for love and inquiring if there are any “programs” for finding love within the company.

Lavanya firmly responds that there are no programs for love, emphasizing that this is a professional setting. Undeterred, @ChettyArun laments the lack of love in the world and the prevalence of conflict. The conversation concluded with this light-hearted banter, leaving many amused.

Shared on October 16, @ChettyArun’s post quickly went viral, garnering over 42,000 views, close to 300 likes, and numerous comments. People found the conversation highly entertaining, lauding the scammer’s commitment to her role and persistence.

While WhatsApp scams remain a serious concern, this particular interaction serves as a humorous reminder to exercise caution and be wary of suspicious messages. It is essential to verify the authenticity of the sender and refrain from divulging sensitive information.

