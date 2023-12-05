Man Receives Community Order and Restraining Order for Threatening Ex-Partner

A 29-year-old man, Liam Gilmour, has been given a 12-month community order and a three-year restraining order after pleading guilty to two malicious communication offenses. Gilmour had been in a long-term relationship with the woman involved and they have a young child together.

The incident started in mid-April when Gilmour contacted his ex from a new Snapchat account after being blocked from his old one. He sent a series of voice notes, which the woman recorded. In response, she threatened to involve the police. However, Gilmour escalated the situation with further threats, including setting her house on fire and physically harming her.

The woman provided police with screenshots of Gilmour’s messages, leading to his arrest on November 8. At the time of his arrest, Gilmour was found in possession of a personal use amount of cocaine.

During the court proceedings, Gilmour’s defense lawyer acknowledged that his client’s behavior was “unedifying” and expressed Gilmour’s remorse for the messages he sent. It was revealed that after the breakup, both parties continued to exchange comments and insults on social media.

With the community order, Gilmour will undergo rehabilitation work with the probation service and complete 150 hours of community service. The three-year restraining order prohibits him from having any direct contact with his ex-partner.

The judge presiding over the case, District Judge John Temperley, emphasized the seriousness of Gilmour’s actions and warned him to reflect on his behavior. Gilmour expressed his desire to move on and establish a positive relationship with his ex-partner for the well-being of their child.

