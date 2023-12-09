Tragic Discovery of Man’s Body in Fast-Flowing Creek

A tragic incident unfolded in Portland on Monday when a man fell into the swollen Johnson Creek. After several days of steady rain, the creek had become fast-flowing and dangerous. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that a dive team recovered the man’s body on Monday afternoon.

The incident was first reported when a concerned individual called 911 at 7:15 a.m., informing authorities about the man’s fall. Multiple agencies from across the Portland area joined forces to search for the man, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Due to unsafe conditions, the dive team had to be called off after approximately two hours of searching.

Hours later, the MCSO received another call around 2 p.m., reporting a body spotted in the creek. Responding swiftly, the MCSO River Patrol Unit and Dive Team recovered the body, confirming it was indeed the same man who had fallen earlier in the day.

Initially, it was reported that the man was swept downstream while floating on an outdoor furniture cushion. Although the cushion matching the description was found downstream in the morning, it took several hours to locate the man’s body.

Numerous agencies, including the Clackamas County Fire Department, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukie Police Department, Portland Fire & Rescue, and the Lake Oswego Fire Department Dive and Rescue Team, contributed to the search efforts. Crews faced challenging conditions, such as tree branches and debris in the water. Some search members working on the bank were even swept into the creek but managed to safely return to the shore.

This devastating incident highlights the importance of caution and vigilance when near fast-flowing bodies of water, especially during periods of heavy rain. It serves as a reminder to the community to prioritize safety and to exercise extra caution around waterways.