A Man’s Unusual Take on Cereal Leaves Social Media Users Reeling

A man known as Cam, or @coachcarnivorecam on TikTok, is part of a growing group of fitness enthusiasts who believe in the health benefits of a carnivorous diet. The carnivore diet involves eliminating vegetables, fruits, nuts, and pulses from one’s diet and focusing on consuming meat, fish, eggs, animal fats, and small amounts of dairy products.

Cam regularly shares tips, tricks, and recipes about living a carnivore lifestyle on TikTok. In a recent video, he surprised his followers showcasing his twist on a carnivore-friendly breakfast cereal – pork crackling in milk. In the clip, Cam puts together a large bowl of this unconventional cereal and takes a bite. He makes a range of facial expressions as he determines whether it’s delicious or not, eventually concluding that it tastes like Rice Krispies.

While Cam seems to enjoy his unique creation, social media users have expressed shock and amusement. Some commented on the video, noting that just because something can be done doesn’t necessarily mean it should be. Others joked about the unusual combination of flavors and preferred sticking to more traditional cereal options.

It’s important to note that the NHS recommends a “healthy balanced” diet that includes at least five portions of fruits and vegetables per day. While the carnivore diet may have its proponents, it is not endorsed mainstream health organizations.

