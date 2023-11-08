Meta Claims Mistaken Removal of Manor Solomon’s Instagram Account

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has recently come forward to clarify that the deactivation of Tottenham forward Manor Solomon’s Instagram account was an error and not due to any content relating to his support for Israel. Initially, Solomon discovered that his account had been deactivated after being granted permission the club to travel to Israel for a family matter.

A spokesperson for Meta stated that the removal of the 24-year-old’s account had been a mistake and was promptly rectified, affirming that it was unrelated to any content he had shared. The Telegraph reported that Tottenham had engaged with Meta regarding the issue, resulting in Solomon’s account being restored on Wednesday afternoon after it had been deactivated earlier in the week.

Among Solomon’s posts on Instagram, there were no indications of anti-Palestine sentiments. Instead, he offered his support for his native country, Israel, while also expressing criticism towards the Hamas attack and solidarity with injured and deceased Israelis. The Israeli Football Association had previously shared a photo on their Instagram account, showing Solomon with his mouth taped shut, accompanied the caption, “The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. So help you God!”

A representative for the Israeli winger expressed their incredulity at the situation, dismissing any claims of anti-Palestine content and highlighting the absurdity of the situation. They described Instagram’s actions as “ridiculous.”

Tottenham Football Club has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

