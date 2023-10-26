Increased Police Presence at Manor ISD Schools Following Shooting Threats

Manor ISD police are taking immediate action to investigate a series of school shooting threats made against Decker Middle School through an anonymous social media page. Chief Clarence Yarbrough has confirmed that the department is treating these threats seriously and has increased police presence at all MISD campuses as a precautionary measure.

The Instagram account in question serves as a platform for students to anonymously submit confessions, which are then shared publicly. However, recent posts on the page have included explicit threats of a shooting occurring at the campus in the coming week. Even more alarming, one post specifically named several students who would allegedly be targeted in the attack.

As the investigation is underway, Chief Yarbrough has emphasized the importance of partnering with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of both students and staff members within the school district. In a statement, he mentioned that further updates will be provided at the appropriate time, so as not to impede the ongoing investigation.

This incident has drawn attention to the issue of online safety and the responsibility of social media platforms like Instagram. While Instagram’s community guidelines clearly state that serious threats of harm are strictly prohibited, the rapid dissemination of such threats highlights the need for stronger measures to prevent the spread of dangerous content.

Parents in the Manor ISD community have expressed deep concern about the threats and the potential risks to their children’s safety. Many are calling for greater efforts to identify and hold accountable those who create and promote such anonymous accounts.

Manor ISD has urged anyone with information regarding the threats or any other potential acts of terrorism to promptly contact the district at 512-278-4398 or report it through the Manor ISD tip line.

FAQ:

Q: What actions have been taken in response to the shooting threats?

A: Manor ISD police have increased their presence at all schools within the district.

Q: What platform was used to make the threats?

A: The threats were made through an anonymous social media page on Instagram.

Q: Are there any suspects in the investigation?

A: The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified so far.

Q: What should individuals do if they have information related to the threats?

A: Manor ISD has requested that anyone with information about the threats or any other potential acts of terrorism contact the district or report it through the designated tip line.