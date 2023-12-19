Democratic Representative’s Decision to Not Seek Reelection Due to Gerrymandering

Democratic Representative Kathy Manning has announced that she will not be seeking reelection next year. This decision comes after new congressional district maps were drawn Republicans in the North Carolina legislature, making it difficult for Manning to win a third term.

Manning expressed her reasons for not running in a statement, saying, “I won’t file for reelection in the egregiously gerrymandered Congressional districts.” The Republican-drawn maps would have potentially given Republicans an advantage in her district, and Manning did not want to ask her supporters to invest time, resources, and effort into a campaign that she considered to be rigged against them.

The issue of gerrymandering has plagued North Carolina for years, with legal challenges constantly emerging. In 2022, the court challenge to a Republican gerrymander led to a map that produced a delegation with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. However, the state’s Supreme Court overturned a ruling that made partisan gerrymandering illegal, giving Republicans the opportunity to redraw the maps in their favor for the next election cycle.

Manning is not the only Democrat facing challenges due to the redistricting. Other North Carolina Democrats, such as Jeff Jackson and Wiley Nickel, also face more difficult districts in the upcoming election. The new map has caused shifts in favor of Republicans, making it a tough battleground for Democrats.

In her two terms in the House, Manning has been dedicated to addressing immigration issues, especially as a former immigration lawyer. She has tackled topics such as work visas, healthcare, and overall immigration reform. Despite her decision not to seek reelection, Manning made it clear that if the General Assembly is forced to draw fair congressional districts due to successful lawsuits, she would consider continuing to serve her community.

The new congressional map has changed the landscape for many politicians, making future races more challenging and unpredictable. Manning’s decision not to run shows the impact that gerrymandering can have on the democratic process and the choices candidates make in response.