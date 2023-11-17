Man in His 30s Arrested for Online Child Exploitation

A man in his 30s from one of the outskirts of Bergen has been arrested and charged with possession of child exploitation material. Additionally, he is suspected of manipulating children into engaging in acts equivalent to sexual intercourse with themselves. These incidents are said to have taken place over the internet and social media platforms, spanning several years according to the police.

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, reported the transmission of child exploitation material through its service, leading to Kripos, the Norwegian National Criminal Investigation Service, being notified. Kripos subsequently discovered that the IP address belonged to the Western Police District, stated police attorney Inger-Lise Høyland.

The man was apprehended and has already been interrogated. Authorities are currently investigating the extent of his actions. “We have conducted searches and seized multiple digital devices, which will now be thoroughly examined. Our primary focus will be on identifying potential victims, namely the children we believe he had contact with,” Høyland explained.

The charges specifically involve children under the age of 14. In Hordaland District Court, the police will request a four-week remand with a ban on letters and visits due to concerns of tampering with evidence.

As of now, NRK (Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation) has been unsuccessful in reaching the suspect’s defense attorney.

FAQ:

Q: What is child exploitation material?

A: Child exploitation material refers to any form of media or documentation that depicts children engaged in sexual activities. It is considered illegal and a severe violation of children’s rights.

Q: What is an IP address?

A: An IP address (Internet Protocol address) is a unique identifier assigned to each device connected to a computer network that uses the internet protocol for communication. It serves as a means to identify and locate devices on the internet.

Q: What is the Western Police District?

A: The Western Police District is one of the eleven police districts in Norway responsible for maintaining law and order within its designated jurisdiction.

Q: What is Kripos?

A: Kripos, short for the Norwegian National Criminal Investigation Service, is a specialized agency within the Norwegian police responsible for combating organized, economic, and other serious crimes across the country.