Wab Kinew Utilizes Social Media to Connect with Manitobans

In an effort to reach a wider audience, Wab Kinew, Manitoba’s first premier from the millennial generation, has embraced the power of social media. With thousands of followers across various platforms, Kinew acknowledges the influence of these channels, including TikTok, despite the ban imposed on government devices due to security concerns.

To ensure compliance, Kinew has implemented measures to ensure that his posts on TikTok are made staff using non-government devices. He personally does not run the TikTok account nor keep the app installed on his devices. However, Kinew recognizes the potential impact of this platform, as there is a segment of the population that relies on TikTok for their political news. Consequently, he believes it is essential for him and his administration to have a presence on this app.

TikTok’s privacy concerns primarily arise from the Chinese government’s involvement in its ownership through ByteDance. As a result, the country has the ability to access user data. The Canadian federal government, acknowledging these risks, prohibited the use of TikTok on government devices in February. Manitoba followed suit in March, aiming to protect government information.

Despite the ban, Kinew’s TikTok account boasts an impressive following of 65,000 individuals. The content of his uploaded videos varies, ranging from weekly updates on the achievements of the NDP government to engagements with other premiers during a waterfront walk in Halifax. Notably, during the provincial election campaign, Kinew even showcased his basketball skills with a three-point shot on a Winnipeg court.

Looking ahead, Kinew plans to create more TikTok videos to highlight the government’s upcoming six-month suspension of the provincial fuel tax, which begins on January 1.

While Kinew is unable to use government devices for TikTok, he and his team have found a workaround. They use different devices to record and upload the videos, ensuring a consistent presence on the platform. Kinew’s communications team also includes a director of “premier’s digital engagement” who plays a crucial role in managing these social media accounts.