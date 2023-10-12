Manipur Government Prohibits Circulation of Violent Videos and Images

The government of Manipur, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, has implemented a strict measure to restore normalcy in the state. In an effort to curb the spread of violence and damage to properties, the government has prohibited the circulation of videos or images depicting such incidents.

The suspension of mobile data internet services, which was initially imposed after violence erupted in the state on May 3, has also been extended for an additional five days. The government believes that the circulation of violence-related videos and images through social media platforms has the potential to exacerbate the already fragile law and order situation in Manipur.

The Manipur home department has issued a statement emphasizing the seriousness with which the government views the spreading of such videos and images. Those responsible for disseminating such content will be booked under the law and face prosecution. The government hopes that this measure will be a positive step towards bringing back normalcy to the state and thwarting the activities of anti-national and anti-social elements.

Citizens are encouraged to submit any videos or images of violence or damage to the nearest superintendent of police, regardless of jurisdiction, for appropriate action. Violators of the prohibition order will face legal consequences, including charges of misuse of technology.

Manipur has experienced ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki tribes since May 3, triggered the demands of the Meiteis for tribe status. The recent circulation of images showing the bodies of two missing youths on social media led to mass protests and clashes between security forces, police, and protestors, with over 100 students injured.

Overall, the Manipur government’s decision to prohibit the circulation of violent videos and images aims to maintain peace, communal harmony, and prevent loss of life in the state.

