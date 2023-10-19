Supreme Court Stays Arrest of Transgender Rights Activist, Bars New Cases Based on Social Media Posts

The Supreme Court has granted a stay on the arrest of a transgender rights activist in Manipur and prohibited the filing of any new cases the police based on her social media posts. The activist, Santha Khurai, had posted on social media about the alleged misappropriation of transgender welfare funds the state’s social welfare department.

The interim order was issued a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta while taking up the writ petition filed Khurai. The petitioner sought protection from police actions and the quashing of the summons issued to her the Manipur police.

Khurai argued that the police’s actions were illegal under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits summoning women or children to places other than their homes. She claimed that the search of her parents’ house male police officers was a violation of her rights.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in NALSA v. Union of India, Khurai asserted that transgender women were entitled to the same safeguards under Section 160 of the CrPC. The NALSA judgment recognized the rights of transgender individuals and the need to prevent discrimination against them.

Additionally, Khurai contended that being ordered to appear at a police station put her at risk of harm, thereby infringing upon her rights to bodily autonomy and safety. She cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Nandini Satpathy v. P.L. Dani, which emphasized the importance of police personnel adhering to the law and protecting the rights of women and children.

This development highlights the Supreme Court’s intervention in safeguarding the rights of transgender individuals and ensuring that police actions adhere to the law. It sets an important precedent for protecting the freedom of expression and safety of activists who use social media platforms to raise concerns about alleged misappropriation of resources and discrimination.

Definitions:

– Writ petition: A written request to a court seeking a legal remedy.

– Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC): A set of laws governing the procedures to be followed in criminal cases in India.

– Transgender: An individual whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned to them at birth.

Sources:

– NALSA v. Union of India – Supreme Court judgment recognizing transgender rights and the importance of preventing discrimination.

– Nandini Satpathy v. P.L. Dani – Supreme Court ruling emphasizing the need for police personnel to follow the law and protect the rights of women and children.

Note: This article is a summary based on available information and does not contain the complete details of the case.