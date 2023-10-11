Manipur Government Bans Spread of Violent Videos and Pictures on Social Media

In an effort to curb the escalating violence and maintain law and order, the Manipur government has issued a ban on the spread of videos and pictures depicting violence on social media platforms. The government has expressed concern over reports that these images are being shared to instigate and mobilize agitators and demonstrators, further deteriorating the situation in the state.

The ban comes in response to the discovery of months-old heinous crimes committed during the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. The dissemination of such graphic content has often led to reactionary escalation of violence or widespread anti-government protests. Since the conflict began on May 3rd, around 180 people have lost their lives.

Videos and pictures depicting harm to individuals or damage to public and private property are being spread through popular social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and via bulk SMSs. The Manipur Home department, after careful consideration, has decided to implement the ban as a positive step towards restoring normalcy in the state.

Under this new directive, all residents of Manipur are prohibited from sharing any such videos, pictures, or materials on any electronic device including mobile phones, laptops, computers, and tablets. Individuals in possession of these materials are urged to hand them over to the nearest Superintendent of Police for appropriate legal action.

The government has warned that anyone found misusing technology to incite violence or spread hatred will be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, Rules, and the Indian Penal Code. The general public is advised to be vigilant and report any information about such activities to the Superintendents of Police in their districts.

This ban on the spread of violent videos and pictures aims to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict. It serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and ethical use of social media platforms to prevent the further deterioration of the situation.

