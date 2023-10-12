The Manipur Government Prohibits Circulation of Violent Images and Videos

The Manipur government has issued an order prohibiting the circulation of images and videos that depict violent activities and may aggravate the law-and-order situation in the state. The order, issued commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh on behalf of Governor Anusuiya Uikey, aims to bring normalcy to the state, which has been hit ethnic clashes between Meiteis and tribal Kukis since May.

The order states that nobody will be allowed to circulate or spread such videos and images through social media platforms or electronic devices. Additionally, sending bulk SMS containing such content is also banned. Those in possession of videos or images that depict harm to the body, damage to public or private property, or other violent acts are instructed to submit them to the nearest superintendent of police for appropriate legal action.

Any individual found circulating or misusing technology to incite violence or hatred will be dealt with according to relevant laws. Manipur has already witnessed 178 deaths, the displacement of thousands, and the burning of houses as a result of the ethnic clashes. Despite a ban on internet services, sensitive videos and images depicting violence and destruction have periodically surfaced, leading to outrage and protests.

In one instance, a video showing two women being paraded naked, one of whom was allegedly raped, garnered widespread condemnation. The police arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, which was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Other videos depicting decapitated heads, shootings, property destruction, and religious site desecration have also emerged. Last month, photos of the bodies of two missing students went viral, causing protests and clashes with police.

In an effort to restore peace and maintain order, the Manipur government is taking strict measures to prevent the circulation of violent videos and images. It remains to be seen how effective these measures will be in curbing the unrest in the state.

