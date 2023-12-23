Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Messages

A 33-year-old man, Michael Whitehorn, has been sentenced to three years in prison after sending threatening messages to a woman from Andover. The messages, which included threats of violence and rape, were sent from two anonymous Instagram accounts. Whitehorn initially posed as one of the woman’s friends to deceive her, but eventually became obsessed with her.

The court heard that the woman was so terrified the messages that she was afraid to leave her home. She even changed her phone number multiple times, but Whitehorn would always find a way to contact her. At one point, he even followed her and messaged her to let her know that he was watching her.

Whitehorn was ultimately identified through an email address linked to the Instagram accounts. He was arrested on August 16 but continued to contact the woman even while on police bail. The impact of the messages on the victim was extreme, causing significant psychological harm.

During the hearing, Whitehorn sat with his head in his hands, showing signs of remorse. His defense lawyer argued that his behavior was a result of struggling to express his love for the victim, but the judge disagreed, stating that it was manipulative and possessive behavior driven jealousy. In addition to the prison sentence, Whitehorn was also given a six-year restraining order barring him from contacting the victim or going to Andover.

This case highlights the serious consequences of cyber harassment and the lasting effects it can have on victims. It serves as a reminder of the importance of strong laws and enforcement to protect individuals from online abuse.