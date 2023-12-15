Meta Warns Users of Fake Investment Ads Promoting Nonexistent App

Meta, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, has issued a warning to users about fake investment ads promoting an app called Libra. The company, which had previously pursued the creation of a digital currency called Libra, sold its cryptocurrency project in 2022. However, misleading posts on Facebook and Instagram are advertising investment opportunities with the same name, but they are not legitimate.

The ads feature a video clip of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apparently endorsing the investment app, claiming that it uses AI to operate on the stock exchange. The clips have been dubbed with fabricated audio to deceive users. The ads showcase images of stacked Canadian dollars and promote the supposed benefits of the Libra app, encouraging users to share their personal information to participate. However, these ads are not connected to Meta, and the websites they link to are designed to collect personal information.

A keyword search of Meta’s Ad Library reveals numerous similar ads on Instagram and Facebook. Many of the pages behind these promotions were created within the past two months, indicating a recent surge in activity. However, these ads are not associated with the genuine Libra project that Meta sold in 2022.

The appearance of Mark Zuckerberg in these misleading ads is misleading as well. A reverse image search reveals that the clips are from a 2021 video announcing the launch of Meta as the overarching company for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other brands. The video does not mention Libra or investment apps.

Meta has urged users to be cautious and to report any suspicious ads or apps. It is essential to verify the authenticity of investment opportunities before sharing personal information or making any financial commitments. Misinformation and fraudulent schemes, like these fake investment ads, continue to be a challenge on social media platforms, and users must remain vigilant.