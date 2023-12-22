Residents Concerned about Proposed Convenience Store and College Activities in Manheim Township

Residents of Manheim Township recently voiced their concerns about a proposed convenience store and the activities of Lancaster Bible College during a commissioners meeting. The meeting, held on November 27, was overshadowed public comments regarding these two issues.

Concerns about the convenience store centered around rumors of it being a “vape shop”, which worried residents due to its proximity to Neff Elementary School. However, Township Manager Rick Kane clarified that the new business would actually be an independent convenience store similar to Turkey Hill. Despite this clarification, some residents still requested that the township place restrictions on what the store can sell, particularly products that may be harmful to the community.

Another major concern brought up residents was the operation of Lancaster Bible College’s athletic stadium. One resident claimed that the noise and lights emitted from the stadium have become unbearable over the past several years. The resident stated that the college has been ignoring the 10 p.m. curfew for sports activities and accused them of being uncooperative and dishonest.

In response to these concerns, Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker assured residents that the board would consider their input. However, Commissioner Barry Kauffman emphasized that it may not be possible to modify the zoning ordinance “after the fact,” suggesting that action may be limited.

Lancaster Bible College issued a statement in which they stated their compliance with local ordinances and their efforts to work with the township and neighbors to address concerns. They mentioned installing a volume-limiter and voluntarily adding restrictions to events held at their facilities.

In addition to these contentious issues, the board also adopted an ordinance to allow for a full-service pet care facility conditional use, with one commissioner dissenting.

The concerns raised residents highlight the importance of balancing the interests of the community, businesses, and educational institutions in Manheim Township. As these matters continue to be discussed and resolved, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken to address the residents’ concerns and ensure a harmonious environment for all.