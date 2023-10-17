Mandan High School Students Gain Real-Life Experience in Social Media Marketing

Students at Mandan High School in North Dakota had the opportunity to partner with local businesses to market their services through Instagram on the Made in Mandan’s Instagram Account. This collaboration allowed the students to gain real-life experience in social media marketing and present their findings to communication directors at Mandan City Hall.

One student, Kelbi Pritchett, emphasized the importance of hands-on, work-based learning. She expressed her desire for more practical applications in various job fields. Through this experience, Pritchett was able to secure an internship in social media marketing and apply what she had learned.

The businesses that partnered with the high school, such as Hirsch Florist, praised the students’ efforts. Although there was a learning curve for both sides, the collaboration resulted in positive outcomes. The students worked closely with the businesses, taking pictures and creating graphics, while also considering feedback and making adjustments to their marketing strategies.

The students focused on engaging with their target audience and tracking metrics such as algorithms, hashtags, and other interest metrics. They learned the importance of scheduled posting times and effective use of hashtags to increase interactions across different social media platforms.

The businesses also benefited from the partnership, as they had access to the student-produced content to share on their own social media pages. The services provided the students were completely free of charge.

Due to the success of this collaboration, the City of Mandan administration plans to partner with the class again in the future. This initiative not only provided valuable learning opportunities for the students but also helped local businesses enhance their social media presence.

