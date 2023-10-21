Manchester United vs Sheffield United: Premier League Match Preview

Manchester United is set to face Sheffield United in a Premier League match on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England. Fans can watch the match through a subscription to Peacock. Here’s what you need to know:

Match Details:

League: Premier League

Teams: Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Bramall Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England

While the article provides information about how to watch the match, it also discusses recent soccer news related to a wrongly disallowed goal for Liverpool in a match against Tottenham. The article reveals that two soccer officials, Video Assistant Referee Darren England and his assistant Dan Cook, have been recalled for Premier League duty for the first time since their error in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory.

The mistake in not awarding a goal for Liverpool prompted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to call for a rematch. The error led to changes in the video review protocols implemented the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the governing body of referees in England. The PGMOL admitted their mistake after VAR failed to award the goal, and it was revealed that the video review official mistakenly believed the goal had been awarded the on-field officials.

Liverpool issued a statement expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision and mentioned exploring options for resolution. Klopp further emphasized the need for a rematch, believing it to be the right course of action. This incident had consequences in subsequent matches as Liverpool dropped points in a draw with Brighton, while Tottenham moved to the top of the standings with a win over Luton.

The PGMOL has implemented changes to the protocol, including improved communication between Video Assistant Referees, and a reiteration that the speed of decision-making should not compromise accuracy.

Sources: The article is based on information from the Associated Press (AP) and does not contain any URLs.